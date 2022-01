No more cyclo-cross races for Tadej Pogačar this winter

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been forced to delay his preparations for the 2022 season due to a knee injury.The 36-year-old Briton revealed he damaged a tendon in his knee during pre-season training.“I’ve just got back from doing some scans at the hospital,” Froome said on his YouTube channel.For those resolving to do more riding this year, please learn from my mistake and don’t bite off more than you can chew 🤣 Ease into it! 👍— Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) January 2, 2022“For the last 10 days or so I’ve been getting quite a bit of pain on...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO