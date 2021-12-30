Lenape junior Ava Dougherty excels at taking on the tough jobs

STAFFORD — Why do the nice ones always seem to get the toughest jobs?

Lenape junior Ava Dougherty cheerfully tackles things many players would struggle with. And excels at them.

“Usually, I talk a lot on the court, so it's easy for me to tell people where to go,” Dougherty said. “I can always call for help because I know the girls will always come and help me when I need it.”

Boxscore:Mainland 57, Lenape 49

Dougherty’s talent for communication makes her a good candidate for any situation. It’s her attitude that makes her the right choice to defend an opponent’s toughest matchup, usually a six-footer a few inches to a half-foot taller.

“I think what makes Ava perfect and that kind of the grunt work, if you will, is she is such incredible communicator,” coach Sean McAneny said. “She talks a lot throughout the game, but she gives good directions for teammates.to react to. She does a lot of thinking for the girls around her. That helps us a ton on defense by making sure we take care of our spacing and our help defense the right way.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Lenape lost its first game in five tries, 57-49 to unbeaten Mainland in the Score at the Shore tournament. Lenape met host Southern a day later for third-place to close out their 2021 slate.

Dougherty defended the Mustangs post player Kaitlyn Boggs on one end while setting screens, making the next pass and keeping the Lenape offense going on the other.

“It's nice being able to know that just because like my stats are not as high as some girls, I can still help the team out. It doesn’t matter to me if I'm not the leading scorer for the night.”

Most nights, Dougherty won’t be the leading scorer. As her performance against Middle Township earlier in the tournament showed, there will be nights when she does set the pace. Dougherty scored a team-best 14 points with four 3-pointers.

“Doc's a great shooter,” McAnaney siad. “She's worked a ton on her shot and footwork. We're seeing the dividends of that this year. I'm excited to have her for another year after this year. She's just a junior. She's growing into her own game now. And as her game develops, with her shot and her size, she is going to be a matchup problem for a lot of teams. We hope to take advantage of that.”

The Lenape roster is dotted with key sophomores and freshmen in significant roles. By default, that makes Dougherty something of an on-court leader. That’s a role she’s comfortable with.

It’s part of her makeup.

I'm involved in school with a lot of things,” Dougherty said. “I’m in the National Honor Society. Any club I can get involved in I will join. I just like to hang out and make new friends.”

You can count the Lenape faculty as fans. Regardless of your status in the Lenape community, Dougherty is a good hang.

“She's known as Doc around school,” McAneny said. “She's everybody's favorite because she just so upbeat. She gets involved in a lot of things around school. She's the kind of student that I think everybody loves just because she's so outgoing and so positive. One of the best things is she makes sure everybody's included. That's so important on a team but also in a school environment. She's a big part of our community.”

The nice ones aren’t afraid of the tough jobs. Dougherty knows the tough jobs are the ones teams build around.

“I just like being able to get involved in making new friends,” Dougherty said. “I like making new connections in the school. It’s nice.”

