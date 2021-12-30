ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fish rain from the sky in Texas town as storms moved through

By Carolyn Roy, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmteY_0dZ1FW9c00

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL ) – It “rained fish” for a few minutes in Texarkana, Texas, Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through the area.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., according to James Audirsch, who works at the Orr Maxx, a used car dealership in eastern Texas. He says he and his co-worker, Brad Pratt, heard loud noises and looked outside only to see fish falling from the sky.

‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy

“There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere.”

Small fish could be seen sprinkled throughout the parking lot of the dealership, as well as the one across the street and the tire shop next door. Some were 4-5 inches long and appeared to be young white bass.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPnr5_0dZ1FW9c00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coIGM_0dZ1FW9c00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS staff))
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzlsE_0dZ1FW9c00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCRiO_0dZ1FW9c00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kucGi_0dZ1FW9c00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMNpN_0dZ1FW9c00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQAHB_0dZ1FW9c00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“Raining fish” is believed to be the result of a rare meteorological phenomenon in which a water spout moving over water sucks up small creatures such as fish and frogs, carrying them along until they lose steam before dropping their stunned passengers. Strong winds created by tornadoes or hurricanes can also send small species raining from the sky, according to the Library of Congress .

Similar incidents have been reported in which frogs and toads have also been seen falling from the sky.

In 2017, fish fell from the sky over an elementary school in California.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia

Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded all night in freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of highway south of the nation's capital that became impassable when tractor-trailers jackknifed in a winter storm, state police said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Texarkana, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Hurricanes#Tornado#Used Cars#Extreme Weather#Ktal Kmss Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
WFLA

2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Tampa domestic incident

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are releasing new details involving the stand-off in Tampa on Monday morning. Police said the domestic situation started on Sunday night on 28th Avenue near Ybor when a woman was picked up by a male acquaintance and taken to the house without her permission. While there, authorities said the […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy