Local businesses weigh in on 2021 holiday shopping season

Some locally owned businesses reported an uptick in holiday shopping this year, when compared to 2020.

Craig Bender, owner of Bender’s Shoes in Hibbing, Grand Rapids and Duluth said business is “substantially better” this holiday season.

“It’ll be our best December we’ve ever had — business has really responded well,” Bender said.

Bender’s Shoes is a family-run business that got its start in 1973 in Grand Rapids, according to the company’s website.

Some of the main things people are buying this year are boots and women’s clothing, he said.

“Boots are big and Haflinger clogs, and women’s clothing items seem to be a big deal,” he said.

In talking with some other business owners, Bender said they’re also reporting a favorable season.

“We’ve been very fortunate — people are supporting the local businesses,” Bender said.

Pamela Matson, a third generation owner of Canelakes Candies at 4414 Chestnut Street in Virginia, a business her grandfather and his brother started in 1905, said this year’s shopping season has exceeded their expectations.

“It’s much busier than last year,” Matson said. “Last year was good, but this year exceeded our expectations.”

This year also marked a milestone for Canelakes with an expansion about a year in the making that was completed, Matson noted. The business expansion involved purchasing the building next door.

The top two items shoppers are looking for this season are hot air and turtles, which Matson said are Canelake’s specialties.

Renee Vruno one of the owners and the farmers market manager at Kunnari’s Farm Market said she felt they had a good turnout in 2020, and that people tried very supportive but that COVID affected everything.

This year things are much better.

“For us, 100 percent better — I think it’s gotten a lot better,” Vruno said.

Kunnari’s Farm Market is located at 1305 South Eighth St. in Virginia and started as an outdoor farm market in 2005, and then the restaurant with farm market and gift shop opened in Jan. 2015.

Vruno said Gnomes have been really popular with shoppers this season.

“Overall, I feel like it’s been the gift category in general, but we have sold a lot of the gnomes,” she added.

Not everyone we spoke to noticed a spike in business this holiday season.

Paul Rupp, who along with his brother, Bob Rupp own Rupp Furniture and Carpet, a family-owned business started in 1905, said he hasn’t noticed a difference this year.

“It’s about the same,” Paul said.

The people who frequented the furniture store at 200 West Lake St. in Chisholm this holiday season were looking for a variety of items, he said.

Al Radika, owner of Radko Supply said holiday shopping is somewhat down from what it was in 2020. Radika has owned the company located at 11521 Spudville Rd. in Hibbing for 29 years.

“I’ve been selling a lot of the bigger garage heaters, snowblowers and power tools,” Radika said.

Gift certificates remain a popular item, and Radika said the store continues to sell a fair amount of them.