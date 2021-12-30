ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9lbN_0dZ1FPyX00


It’s all about creating realistic New Year’s resolutions. Eva and Lore’l break down the most popular resolutions and give you a sneak peek at some of their goals for 2022. Plus, is joining the mile-high club on your bucket list? Find out about a new service that allows you to check that off. Lastly, we get more details about cryptocurrency from Daymond John and Lael Alexander from the ladies’ visit to the ‘ Reinvent Yourself With Crypto ‘ conference.

The Final Question To Undress got real! Are you shooting within range?

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Happy New Year!  If you didn’t get what was on your wish list, we have you covered. Check out our virtual Macy’s closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

