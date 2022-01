Lost Contact is a quest in Escape From Tarkov, given by the Therapist. The quest asks you to go to the new Lighthouse location and find the lost group in the chalet area. Young man, I require your assistance. The other day, I sent a group of workers to collect supplies in the Cape Dalniy area, to the former USEC base of operations in the cottage area. I think you are more than familiar with this place, given the nature of your work. This mission is vital to getting supplies out of this zone. Unfortunately, the group has ceased all communication since yesterday. We suspect someone found out about our operation. Please, mercenary, find my people and, most importantly, their cargo.

