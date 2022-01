It is no secret that the nation is plagued by an affordable housing crisis. The alarm bells were ringing before the pandemic, but in the last two years, the problem has only worsened. Investment capital is responding, ramping up investment activity and new development of workforce housing—defined as rental housing for households earning 80% to 120% of AMI. With critical supply shortages across the country, the most in-need markets are those where rent growth is outpacing wage growth.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO