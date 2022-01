With the snow over the last couple of days, not only does it increase our chances of a White Christmas, but it also makes for better snow skiing. For many folks, skiing is a Christmas tradition and for a while, we were starting to worry a little about the lack of precipitation around the area. However, the Weather Gods blessed us by dumping several inches of snow and it looks like maybe all will be right after all.

MONTANA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO