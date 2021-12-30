ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

US-Russia tensions, Omicron updates & more: What’s trending today

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today around the world including Russia tensions, the latest developments surrounding the Omicron variant and much more. Biden, Putin to talk Thursday amid heightened tensions over Ukraine (ABC) US warships...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Holiday travel woes, coronavirus & more: What’s trending today

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today around the world including holiday travel updates, the latest developments surrounding the Omicron variant and much more. Omicron, winter weather cause travel chaos as thousands of flights canceled (NBC) Holiday travel woes continue on Monday (Fox Business) Snow and...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Russia's Putin blames West for tensions in Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for escalating tensions in Europe, saying it had incorrectly assessed the outcome of the Cold War. Speaking to senior military officials, Putin said Russia would respond “adequately” to any Western aggression and would develop its army further....
POLITICS
yucommentator.org

The Pundit: The Russia-Ukraine Conflict and What it Means for US-Russia Relations

Since the beginning of December, it’s been difficult to find a news publication without at least one article discussing the recent buildup of Russia’s military presence near the Ukrainian border. This movement of troops in the Crimean Peninsula and near the eastern border of Ukraine has generated a slew of speculation about Russian President Vladmir Putin’s intentions, and whether Russia will invade Ukraine like its 2014 invasion and seizure of Crimea.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
hngnews.com

US-Russia tensions must be managed

We had high hopes for the future of U.S.-Russian relations after the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The Cold War had ended, and Russia seemed for a time to be moving in the direction of openness and democracy. But those hopes were soon dashed. Under Vladimir Putin,...
FOREIGN POLICY
weaa.org

How the Soviet Union's collapse explains the current Russia-Ukraine tension

On Christmas Day 1991, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev sat down at a table deep inside the Kremlin and prepared to deliver a monumental speech. Associated Press reporter Alan Cooperman was among the few journalists allowed in. "We were ushered down into some kind of underground chamber where they had a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Channel#Cbs#Covid#Omicron Updates#Abc#Ny Post#Proud Boys#Nbc#Ap#J J#Reuters#Powerball#Ny Times
The Georgia Sun

Here’s what Joe Biden said about omicron today

President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia, which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion by massing troops near Ukraine's border. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

Biden and Putin hold call over Russia-Ukraine tensions. What the U.S has at stake.

At the top of the agenda for the call Thursday afternoon between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the huge military force Russia has been amassing to the north, east and south of Ukraine. According to a statement released by the White House, Biden “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
POTUS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy