ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

By P.j. Huffstutter
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said.

Corn futures dropped for a second session on some profit-taking, even with news of better-than-expected export demand. Wheat futures fell as investors focused on Argentina and Australia's larger-than-expected crop, and higher prices keep U.S. wheat less attractive on the global market, traders said.

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract settled down 30-1/4 cents to $13.38-1/2 a bushel.

Corn settled down 9-1/2 cents at $5.96 per bushel while wheat fell 8 cents to $7.79-3/4 a bushel.

Rain showers continued in northern Brazil, and reached more of central and southwestern Parana than previous weather models had predicted, Commodity Weather Group said on Thursday.

"Fear and greed drive the markets, and right now for soybeans, it's about fear," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "The trade is thinking, 'uh oh, even when it's dry, we've seen you get a pretty good-sized crop.'"

The early Brazilian harvest also means China could soon start buying South American soybeans, at a time when the export market is typically dominated by U.S. offerings.

And Argentina could harvest more than the currently forecast 21.5 million tonnes of 2021/22 wheat if yields continue to come in higher than expected, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, with 89.7% of the crop harvested so far.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday that export sales of wheat totalled 199,500 tonnes in the week ended Dec. 23, below the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes.

Export sales of U.S. corn totalled 1.307 million tonnes, USDA said, above analyst forecasts.

Soybean export sales totalled 599,100 tonnes, missing trade estimates for 700,000 to 1.24 million tonnes.

Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Jason Neely, Ramakrishnan M. and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Agriculture ETFs Surge Amid Corn and Soybean News

Commodities have been moving higher to start the new year, with significant movement in the metals, energies, and even agricultural markets. While most people are familiar with the energy and metals markets, as crude oil and gold have often been the subject of headline news stories, agricultural products are less publicized. However, they can be explosive once investor interest is piqued, offering a potential place in an investor’s portfolio.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

South American weather supports soybeans, corn

Soybeans were sharply higher on commercial and technical buying. Most forecasts have more hot, dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina, lowering production potential. Parts of central and northern Brazil are seeing early harvest delays due to excessive rain, which could have an impact on export availability. China has reportedly purchased significant amounts of Brazil’s new crop, anticipating an early harvest following faster than normal planting. CONAB’s next round of estimates for Brazil is out on Tuesday, the 11th. There was also spillover from soybean products and crush demand is solid. Soybean oil was supported by global vegetable oil demand expectations. Bean meal was mostly higher on bull spreading. There are still no deliveries against the January soybean meal contract.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world's biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#U S Agriculture#Brazilian#Cbot#Commodity Weather Group#U S Commodities#South American
Reuters

Column: Oil bulls return as the threat from Omicron recedes: Kemp

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Portfolio investors have started to rebuild bullish positions in the oil market, reassessing earlier fears about the likely impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on major economies and passenger aviation in 2022. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 54 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Lower, Soybeans Higher

Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Monday; soybeans futures are 5 to 6 cents higher; wheat futures are 14 to 16 cents lower. Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday to open 2022 with flat spread action. Early gains faded into a test of support as the soybean spillover boost evaporates with little fresh bullish news to push corn. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range into the new year with signs of short-term driving demand fading seasonally, along with an uptick in work-from-home action again.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn for ethanol rises as soybean crush falls

Corn for ethanol use continued to climb in November. The USDA says November’s corn for fuel alcohol consumption was 468.655 million bushels, the second month in a row with a gain, and an increase of less than 1% from October and 9% higher than a year ago as strong margins and some improvements in consumer demand encouraged production.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Kokomo Perspective

Manage 2022 corn, soybean risks

The COVID pandemic and overall wariness on many fronts will continue into 2022. Managing risks will remain a priority, said Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute and a faculty member in agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He recently shared an outlook for corn and soybeans.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Halts Plunge; Corn, Soybeans Recover From Lows

In quiet and two-sided trade, wheat prices recovered from a three-day swoon, while corn was a bit higher. Soybeans and meal recovered, but finished near unchanged. Minneapolis wheat finished nearly 20 cents above the morning low. March corn closed up 3/4 cent per bushel and May corn was up 2...
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

U of Illinois Sees Higher Corn and Soybean Break-Even Prices

(NAFB) – The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels. From 2013 to 2021, actual break-even prices for corn averaged $4.00 a bushel, well below the 2022 projected level. The break-even prices for soybeans averaged $8.92 a bushel, well below the 2022 level.
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybeans mixed, wheat higher on export sale

Soybeans closed mixed after trading lower for most of the day Wednesday, finding a market correction following a nearly 10-day streak of closing higher, which ended Tuesday. January beans closed two and three quarters cents lower at $13.56 and the deferred May contract closed two and a quarter cents higher at $13.77. Soybean meal demand seems to be limiting some of the bearish action but, ultimately, the January contract closed 50 cents lower at $415.40. A strong soybean basis is creating strong soybean meal demand, but that strength could be limited on extended feed stock demand. Soybean oil bounced higher, up 15 points at $56.70. Export sales are down for both corn and beans with soy exports down nearly 25 percent compared to this time last year. Meanwhile, Brazil is projected to have a sharp increase in soy exports. South American weather remains a key focus with continued drought conditions in most parts of Argentina and Brazil, rain in the extended forecast could reverse the bullish weather pressure in the market.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Soybeans, Corn, Wheat: Why Grain Markets Will Remain Strong In 2022

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Multi-year highs for soybeans, corn, and wheat in 2021. Chinese demand and the soybean-corn ratio support the oilseed. Weather is critical, but many signs point higher for the grains and oilseeds in 2022. Agricultural commodities feed the world. The United States is the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Markets Tumble Again; Soybeans, Corn Correct

All three major ag commodities opened higher, but only soybean meal was able to stay in the green, making a new high for the move, before closing with a modest gain. Wheat markets plummeted again, led by Kansas City, which has now plunged more than 50 cents from Monday’s high. Corn fell hard as the market had become overdone.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybeans open 2021’s last week higher

Soybeans closed higher Monday; January beans up more than 30 cents at $13.62 and March beans up more than 30 cents at $13.71. USDA’s bullish crush report could support soybean prices through the week but available product and a year to year drop in soybean exports to China could limit movement before the calendar flips. South American weather is playing a strong role in grain futures with dry pockets in the southern half creating production concerns for the competitor’s corn and soybean crops. The weather concerns have created bullish action but that could reverse with some expectations for rain later this week.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

The Spring of 2021: One-Way Rides to Corn, Soybean Peaks

Editor's Note: Each year, DTN publishes our choices for the top 10 ag news stories of the year, as selected by DTN analysts, editors and reporters. No. 6 is how, in early April of 2021, corn and soybean prices were already trading at their highest levels in more than six years. And then came one more surge higher.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy