The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening in Kimball and a suspect is in custody. At approximately 8:45 p.m. MT, the Kimball Police Department requested assistance from NSP after responding to a shooting at 602 S. Oak Street in Kimball. The victim, identified as Tessa Ghering, 21, was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A suspect, identified as William Serrano, 36, was taken into custody. The two were involved in a relationship.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO