China looks to massively expand data center footprint

Helping more US consumers obtain access to mainstream financial services requires new insights into individual financial history. Right now, 1 in 5 adults in the US lack the credit history needed to establish a credit score. An even larger proportion of Americans have a “thin” credit file, meaning 4 or less accounts. Those with little to no credit history tend to come from groups historically underserved by traditional financial institutions. 3/4 of them make under $50,000 a year. Many of them are young, recently immigrated, a member of the Hispanic or African American community, and/or recently widowed or divorced. When traditional financial services exclude a group of people, they often turn to high-cost alternatives such as check cashing services or pawn shop loans.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 DAYS AGO