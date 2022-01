(CBS4) — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment moved quickly Monday to echo new guidelines from the CDC that allow people to emerge more rapidly from quarantine or isolation after COVID exposure or a positive test. The updated guidance applies to health care workers and general population. It means a reduction in the recommended time in isolation from 10 days to five after being exposed to COVID-19. (credit: CBS) RELATED: CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population The state released a statement saying, “CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by mask use for an additional five...

