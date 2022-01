Contributed commentary by Alex Villa, chief executive officer for Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville:. At Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville, our priority is continual elevation of our quality of care and service. Some steps we take are visible to patients, while others are behind the scenes. But have no doubt, the improvements are in the best interest of you – our patients, families and the communities we serve.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO