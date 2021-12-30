ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Belmont University to Begin Spring Semester Remotely Due to Omicron

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Belmont University students will begin their spring semester classes remotely instead of returning to campus due to the Omicron variant. The first day of spring semester classes was set to start on Wednesday, Jan. 5. with students returning to campus on Jan. 3. A...

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#College#Belmont University To#Residence Halls
Loyola Maroon

Loyola spring semester to begin online

Loyola will begin the spring 2022 semester online as the omicron variant causes a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, according to an email from university President Tania Tetlow. Classes will remain online through at least Jan. 31 with the exception of graduate counseling clinical work and undergraduate nursing classes. Tetlow...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS DFW

Citing Rising Omicron Cases, UT-Dallas Delays Start Of Spring Semester

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One North Texas university won’t be welcoming students back on campus as originally scheduled for the spring semester. The University of Texas at Dallas says a projected surge in omicron variant cases of COVID-19 will delay the start of classes by about a week. As it stands, the start date has been pushed from January 10 to January 18, one day after the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. University of Texas at Dallas   “The highly contagious omicron variant of coronavirus is now projected to account for 92 percent of current COVID-19 infections in a multistate region that includes Texas,” University President Dr. Richard C. Benson said in a statement to students. The move may be the first of many at the school. U-T Dallas officials say they aren’t ruling out other, potential changes, depending on the number of omicron cases.
DALLAS, TX
WTKR

Hampton University first 2 weeks of semester to be taught remotely due to COVID-19

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University follows other local universities in adjusting or delaying the start of the spring semester due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, school officials announced that due to the omicron variant canceling many flights, altering travel plans, and bringing breakthrough cases. Hampton University clases will now begin classes...
HAMPTON, VA
WCJB

Administrators are being asked by the Faculty Union at the University of Florida to start the spring semester online due to the rise in COVID cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Faculty Union at the University of Florida is asking administrators to start the spring semester online due to a rise in covid cases. Union President Paul Ortiz sent a letter to UF President Kent Fuchs urging the university to take action to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Virginian-Pilot

ODU moves forward with in-person spring semester; will require COVID-19 booster

Old Dominion University’s spring semester will begin as planned and in-person, school officials announced Monday. Spring classes begin Jan. 8, according the the university’s calendar. Students, faculty and staff have until Feb. 10 get a COVID-19 booster and upload proof to the university’s Monarch Wellness Portal. The university’s announcement comes after Norfolk State and Hampton universities ...
NORFOLK, VA
Williamson Source

WCS Reminds Families, Staff of COVID-19 Protocols as Second Semester Begins

As we prepare for the start of the spring semester, Williamson County Schools continues to monitor the community spread of COVID-19 and its effect on our schools. “We are pleading with our families and staff to please stay home if they feel sick,” said WCS Executive Director of Health and Wellness Gary Anderson. “We know this is one of the best mitigation strategies we can follow. Simply put, if you do not feel well, do not come to school.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
13News Now

ODU, Hampton University require students to get COVID-19 booster shots

NORFOLK, Va. — Two more universities in Hampton Roads are requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the spring semester. Old Dominion University (ODU) and Hampton University announced the new requirement on Monday following a recent surge in cases and the spread of the omicron variant. Recently, Norfolk State University and William & Mary announced the same requirements for their students.
HAMPTON, VA
Williamson Source

Columbia State Partners with Upright to Enhance Careers in Tennessee’s Growing Tech Sector

Columbia State Community College and Upright Education have partnered to bring Upright’s award-winning coding bootcamps to the learners Columbia State serves in the Southern Middle Tennessee area. Upright Education is proud to be working with Tennessee’s first community college to make Columbia State’s Coding and UX/UI Design Bootcamps available to the many working individuals seeking career enhancement in this market.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana graduation rate dips slightly, unevenly for Class of 2021

There were 67,514 students in the graduating class, who experienced COVID-related disruptions throughout their senior year. | Carson TerBush / Chalkbeat. Graduation rates for Indiana students dipped slightly to about 87% last year, according to state data released last week, falling most steeply among student groups with the lowest graduation rates.
INDIANA STATE
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy