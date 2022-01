The Xiaomi 12 series was launched in China today with an impressive set of specifications. The regular Xiaomi 12 and its “Pro” variant are powered by the Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the more affordable Xiaomi 12X goes with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. If you’re planning to buy one of them for the sake of aftermarket development, then you will be happy to know that the company has already published the kernel source code for the Linux kernel binaries that ship with each phone’s respective Android builds.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO