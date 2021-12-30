To boldly go

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. There are many different approaches to photography, but I thought I would share how I approach low light shooting. Typical subjects for me might be stage shots or night events such as the Harry Potter pictures from yesterday's blog. So let's look at the Harry Potter situation. We had the woods in darkness, illuminated by spotlights of all sorts of colours, directions and brightness levels. There was little chance to see what camera settings were being made, apart from through the viewfinder or from the monitor screen, depending upon camera. The first choice is the camera. I would go for whatever we have that we are totally familiar with, but my preference is for a DSLR as sometimes the light is so low that EVFs can be a bit iffy. However, if the EVF camera is the familiar one, then that is the choice to make. So the choice was the Pentax K-3 II. Then the lens. The obvious first thought is a fast f/1.4 lens, but that isn't always necessary as it might have to be used at f/4.5-f/5.6 anyway to get any sort of depth of field. So the choice was the SMC Pentax-DA 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 WR, making up for the slow speed of the lens by using ISO 6400 or more. Shooting was in JPEG, white balance was AWB as the colour of the light was all over the place and metering was centre weighted. Aperture was left at a round f/4.5 or so and the shutter speed selected by the camera. It's wise to keep an eye on the shutter speed in case it drops too low, but SR Shake Reduction) or the equivalent is amazing.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 5 DAYS AGO