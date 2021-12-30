ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To boldly go

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. To boldly go. Views : 82 Unique : 65. My daughter-in-law finds...

ephotozine.com

The pictures not taken

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. The pictures not taken. Views : 88 Unique : 68. Short blog: family...
ephotozine.com

A Forbidden Adventure

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Last night we went with our son and family to the Harry Potter Forbidden Experience in the woods at Arley Hall. Great bit of fun for all, small kids and big kids alike. Photographically, I took the Pentax K-3 II and the Pentax 18-135mm WR zoom, all weather sealed just in case it rained. It didn't. But one thing is for sure, if we are shooting images in the dark then we need a camera that we are totally familiar with, meaning the adjustments can be eaily made without fumbling and needing torches to see whicj button to press. Technically, it was ISO 6400 all the way, and I am very happy with the low noise from what a few years ago would have been a pipe dream. There is one exception, whwre I shot a moving hologram at ISO 51200. That does show some noise, but so we might expect.
ephotozine.com

Spicy And Colourful Still Life Wins 'Photo Of The Week'

This week's 'Photo of the Week' accolade has been awarded to a still life that's full of warming colours and interesting shapes which make it a shot that could easily be featured in a recipe book. We love the detail in this image and the obvious effort that has gone...
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

It looks as if we’re about to learn a bit more about The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Paris. Soap Opera Digest reports that Cassandra Creech, perhaps best known for her stint as Denise Maynard on As The World Turns, will join the cast of the L.A.-set sudser on Monday, January 10.
ephotozine.com

Sharing one great big album

Time for an update: I still use film, though. Not vast quantities, but I have a darkroom, and I'm not afraid to use it. I enjoy every image I take: I hope you'll enjoy looking at them. Sharing one great big album. Views : 96 Unique : 77. Thanks to...
ephotozine.com

Panoramics

Panoramic images are great for showing wide vistas. Should you stitch or crop? And what about older images?. A recent upload got me thinking. Going through my archive I found some shots of the work at London Waterloo, the first terminal for high speed trains from Europe. That was 30 years ago. Before the Maastricht Treaty, the Euro and the Schengen agreement. But that's not the point, I'm just putting you in the picture, taking you back in time when it was film all the way and that is a point to note.
ephotozine.com

Low Light Technique

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. There are many different approaches to photography, but I thought I would share how I approach low light shooting. Typical subjects for me might be stage shots or night events such as the Harry Potter pictures from yesterday's blog. So let's look at the Harry Potter situation. We had the woods in darkness, illuminated by spotlights of all sorts of colours, directions and brightness levels. There was little chance to see what camera settings were being made, apart from through the viewfinder or from the monitor screen, depending upon camera. The first choice is the camera. I would go for whatever we have that we are totally familiar with, but my preference is for a DSLR as sometimes the light is so low that EVFs can be a bit iffy. However, if the EVF camera is the familiar one, then that is the choice to make. So the choice was the Pentax K-3 II. Then the lens. The obvious first thought is a fast f/1.4 lens, but that isn't always necessary as it might have to be used at f/4.5-f/5.6 anyway to get any sort of depth of field. So the choice was the SMC Pentax-DA 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 WR, making up for the slow speed of the lens by using ISO 6400 or more. Shooting was in JPEG, white balance was AWB as the colour of the light was all over the place and metering was centre weighted. Aperture was left at a round f/4.5 or so and the shutter speed selected by the camera. It's wise to keep an eye on the shutter speed in case it drops too low, but SR Shake Reduction) or the equivalent is amazing.
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
92.9 NIN

A Monster is Said to Lurk the Woods Near McLeansboro, Illinois

The Enfield Horror has been nightmare fuel of the southern Illinois woods for decades. The first reports of this unknown creature began on April 25th, 1973 near the village of Enfield, southeast of McLeansboro. It wasn't a sasquatch or a deranged gorilla but the descriptions are equally if not more...
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Brooke Vs. Sheila!

Before the new year, old grudges resurface in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! Brooke may be willing to let Deacon back into her life again, but the same definitely does not hold true for Sheila! But the psycho proves she’s up to her old tricks as she plots revenge against the blonde! This is going to get ugly!
