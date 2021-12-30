ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Groceries to be delivered to residents of Chinese city under strict lockdown

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oZLFZ_0dZ1Ajmo00
World News

Chinese officials have promised steady deliveries of groceries to residents of Xi’an, an ancient capital with 13 million people that is under the strictest lockdown of a major Chinese city since Wuhan was shut early last year at the start of the pandemic.

China’s Commerce Ministry has contacted nearby provinces to help ensure adequate supplies of everyday necessities, a ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

State broadcaster CCTV aired a story on Thursday showing building staff assembling free grocery deliveries for the residents of an apartment complex in Xi’an.

The deliveries included a box of 15 eggs, a 2.5-kilogram bag of rice and some green vegetables.

Residents could also expect either some chicken or pork, it said.

Still, some people complained in comments below the segment shared on Weibo, a social media platform, that they have not received the same deliveries in their communities.

Many worried if they will be able to obtain fresh vegetables and meat.

This week, authorities tightened restrictions in Xi’an so that people can no longer leave their homes to buy groceries.

Previously, residents were allowed to buy food once every two days. The city is also sealed off, meaning that people cannot leave without special permission.

Xi’an reported 155 new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, and a total of about 1,000 cases in the latest outbreak.

The numbers pale in comparison to outbreaks elsewhere in the world, but are significant for China which continues to follow a policy of trying to eradicate the coronavirus.

That has resulted in widespread lockdowns to cut the virus’s spread.

China has reported a total of 101,890 cases and 4,636 deaths since the pandemic began.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with 310 billion US dollars (£229 billion) in debt has announced that it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex, in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Grocery#Chinese#Commerce Ministry#Cctv#Xi An
The Independent

A Nintendo Switch for noodles: Residents under lockdown in China’s Xi’an trade goods for food

Some residents of China’s Xi’an city have been forced to resort to exchanging household goods for food, as its 13 million residents remain under a strict two-week-long lockdown to curb Covid-19.Social media posts on Chinese social media platform Weibo showed residents of the northern city bartering gadgets such as mobile phones for food such as rice and buns.The situation continues to deteriorate for millions of residents of the city that was put under some strictest measures since 23 December to stem the latest outbreak of the pandemic.The government’s zero Covid policy has confined residents to their homes who cannot even...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Conditions hard for 13 million under China virus lockdown

Authorities in the northern Chinese city of Xi’an say they can provide food, health care and other necessities for the 13 million residents under a now almost two-week-old lockdown.But in social media posts and over the telephone, some citizens describe difficulties obtaining supplies and frustration with the economic impact on the giant city that is home to the famed ancient Terracotta Army along with major industries. “Can’t leave the building and it’s getting more and more difficult to buy food online,” said one Xi’an resident, who posted on the social media platform Weibo under the name Mu Qingyuani Sayno.Officials...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
China
BBC

Yuzhou: Second Chinese city forced into Covid lockdown

China has put a second city into total lockdown after just three asymptomatic Covid cases were discovered. Yuzhou - which has a population of 1.1 million - saw its transport system shut down and all but essential food stores closed overnight. It follows a similar lockdown in Xi'an, where 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China says Xi'an outbreak controlled but other cities face restrictions

Covid cases in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in weeks on Wednesday, as officials said an outbreak there had been largely "brought under control" after two weeks of a stay-at-home order. But other urban hubs where clusters have been detected face restrictions including a new partial lockdown in the city of Zhengzhou. China has stuck to a rigid approach of stamping out Covid cases when they appear with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged in the country in late 2019. But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks in different parts of the country, and with less than a month to go until the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

‘Starving’ Chinese residents ‘trade £260 Nintendo consoles for instant noodles’ in world’s toughest lockdown

CHINESE residents have been reportedly trading £260 Nintendo consoles for instant noodles amid fears of food shortages during the world's toughest lockdown. Authorities have banned 13 million people in the city of Xi’an from going outside even for essential reasons, as the country is trying to control one of its worst Covid outbreaks.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls

HANOI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vietnam's trade ministry asked China's Guangxi authorities to take urgent measures to ease congestion at border crossings after China stepped up its border controls with neighbours to follow zero COVID-19 policies, state media reported. Pictures and video footage from state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) showed...
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

Another Chinese city imposes lockdown to stem spread of Covid-19

ISTANBUL (Jan 3): Amid rising cases of Covid-19, another city in China imposed lockdown, and suspended classes and public transport. Authorities in Yuzhou, a city in the central province of Henan, announced the new rules on Sunday (Jan 2) night as “two asymptomatic infections were detected”, Anadolu Agency reported, citing Chinese daily Global Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases

More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country's latest mass lockdown. There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xi'an Tuesday -- a historic city of 13 million people in neighbouring Shaanxi province -- which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy