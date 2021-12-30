ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SenseTime Records Successful IPO Debut Despite US Sanctions

 5 days ago
SenseTime Group’s IPO was considered a good way for the Hong Kong market to close the year as the stock exchange did not see enough high ticket listings this year due to a series of crackdowns by the Chinese government. SenseTime Group Inc (HKG: 0200) recorded a very...

RIOT Stock Up 3%, Riot Blockchain Buys 18,000 Bitcoin Antminers from Bitmain Worth $202.86M

Through its acquisitions of more Bitcoin Antminers, Riot Blockchain has increased its Bitcoin mining hash rate capacity. Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock closed yesterday trading at $22.74, up 1.84% from the day’s opening price. Meanwhile, RIOT stock had gained approximately 3.17% during Tuesday’s pre-market to trade around $23.44. The short pump has directly been attributed to news that the company has entered into an agreement with Bitmain Technologies Limited to acquire 18,000 Antminer. According to the announcement, Riot Blockchain will receive Antminer model S19 XP Bitcoin from Bitmain, with 35% of the total price already disbursed. Notably, the paid amount is ostensibly refundable according to the purchase agreement. The two companies closed the deal worth $202.86 million.
STOCKS
CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

