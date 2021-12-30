ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NO BLOG TODAY MERRY CHRISTMAS

By Joseph P. Farrell
gizadeathstar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitchcraft, in flow of freshwater – into stillwater of backwater – upsets rank of...

gizadeathstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

The Birmingham roots of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Christmas classic written in Birmingham has been making the Yuletide gay for over seven decades. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” was written — and rewritten — in the Magic City by Hugh Martin, a Birmingham native who became world-renowned for his theater and film compositions. According to his autobiography, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: 'Merry Christmas' never went away

So America's Governor, Ron DeSantis, not only wants his own private army but he's also pushing some so-called "Stop Woke Act" as a pushback for the critical race theory that they're not actually teaching in grade and high schools. Let's be clear. There is no “woke.” There is racism and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Interests#Merry Christmas#Witchcraft#Inri Holy Grail#Scandinavian#Herod
Outsider.com

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Wishes Everyone ‘Merry Christmas’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Outsiders. It’s also one of the busiest times of the year. With so much going on it is so easy to forget to take a second, step back and reflect on the year that was. We all have our own way of getting through the holiday season, and that includes Hollywood stars. Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick wished everyone a Merry Christmas Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
SPY

MyPostcard is a Thoughtful (and Convenient) Way to Say Hey

As the gift-giving season winds down and the glitter and dust settle, there’s a decent chance that you received a gift from someone who wasn’t on your to-gift list. Or maybe you sent them something small and they sent you something more meaningful. Whatever the cause for this gift imbalance, there’s no need to panic or feel guilty. A thoughtful thank you gift will likely suffice, and we found one of the most thoughtful and unique ways to say thank you. MyPostcard is a website that makes it easy to design your own personalized postcards. Best of all, it couldn’t...
INTERNET
gizadeathstar.com

SITE NOTICE: SHORT FORMAT VIDCHAT THIS FRI!

Notice folks: we BEGIN the new year with the SHORT FORMAT VIDCHAT this Friday at 3PM. Remember to post your comments and questions directly to the comments area, and remember to keep them reasonably SHORT, and limited to ONE POST per member.... this week's theme (though you're not limited to it), is "The Ragnarok Rant": what person(s) and institutions would you like to see get their cummupance, and why?
TV & VIDEOS
gizadeathstar.com

NO BLOG TODAY MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR!

6 thoughts on “NO BLOG TODAY MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR!”. Thanks for an amazing 2021 … and Best of the New Year to our Gizar family. 😉. Best wishes to all for a happy and prosperous new year!. Robert Barricklow. HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022 !!!. anakephalaiosis.
SOCIETY
gizadeathstar.com

NO BLOG TODAY MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!

—looking forward to getting 2022 behind us with the hope of a few unexpected joys along the way. Dr F – I wrote down your Prayer for Protection the minute you shared it. Thank you. Prayer for Protection. In all my comings and goings and in dealing with. protect...
SOCIETY
gizadeathstar.com

NO BLOG TODAY MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Royal pretenders in Europe bestow lordship on the high finance, that, by seal of approval, becomes emboldened. Every time those royal pretenders open their mouth, they project their fantasy land. What’s up, doc?
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy