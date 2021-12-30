ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMSWire's Top 10 Leadership Articles of 2021

By David Roe
Cover picture for the articleWhile digital transformation has been a key part of the enterprise landscape since the first content management systems started appearing in the mid '90s, the rate of change over the last two years has been phenomenal. While some would argue the pandemic drove this change, in reality, digital transformation was well...

CMSWire

The Myth of the Hybrid Office

"There is no such thing as a hybrid office," an interior designer said to me. "Work is hybrid, the space is not." This interesting statement challenged my thinking on the hybrid office. What is hybrid work? Hybrid work is not about embracing new technology and leaving the physical office behind....
CMSWire

2021 Contributors of the Year: Steve Olenski

One school of writing advice tells you to write the way you speak. Steve Olenski clearly subscribes to this school. As a writer, as a marketer, as a human, Steve enjoys telling it like it is. His enthusiasm for the potential good (and let's face it, the bad) in the marketing world jumps off the proverbial page in his regular columns for the site.
CMSWire

2021 Contributors of the Year: Sam Marshall

For over 20 years, Sam Marshall has helped organizations to operate successfully in the digital workplace. He also prepared — perhaps less presciently — many organizations for the remote and hybrid workplaces of the last two years. Starting in the knowledge management space, then graduating to intranets and on to the broader digital workplace, Sam has long understood the potential of these services to improve how everyone — including frontline workers — do their jobs.
CMSWire

2021 Contributors of the Year: Melissa Henley

Any company that was on the fence around digital transformation before the spring of 2020 had the decision quickly made for them. And what surprised many was how quickly they could turn around previously analog processes and ways of working when forced to. As senior director of customer experience at Laserfiche, Melissa Henley sees firsthand how her customers tackle challenges such as these to meet the demands of their workforce and their customers.
enterprisersproject.com

Top 10 digital transformation articles of 2021

In 2021, CIOs entered year two of the COVID-19 pandemic. After accelerating their digital transformation efforts to get their workforce up and running remotely, leaders quickly found their hard work rewarded with more hard work: Namely, transforming the customer and employee experiences, ramping up security efforts, and sustaining the breakneck pace of digital acceleration without burning out their talent.
mit.edu

The Top MIT SMR Articles of 2021

In December 2020, the first highly anticipated doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived, sparking hope that 2021 might bring a fresh new start less burdened by the pandemic. Since January, the world has made huge strides in managing the pandemic — but coronavirus variants have advanced as well. Thanks to the delta variant, the Great Office Return expected in September seemed to peter out before it began, landing us at the end of another year characterized by constant adjustment, reorientation, and shifting plans.
CMSWire

Get Your Information Governance Act Together in 2022

As organizations prepare for the year ahead, it's important to first review the information and content challenges from 2021. Well-known pandemic related issues aside, many of the challenges organizations faced centered around managing content from their new, or newly utilized, collaboration platforms. Common concerns included:. How do we manage content...
CMSWire

The Challenges Marketers Face Going Customer-Centric

There is a lot of discussion around customer-centricity and what an organization needs to do to shift its positioning to one that is inherently around the customers’ needs and not fundamentally product-centric. This has only increased in importance since consumers have become more digitally-savvy with higher expectations from brands since the advent of the pandemic. Today, 39% of consumers who experience out-of-stock items will switch brands instead of waiting for something to come back in stock, according to a survey from McKinsey. The discussion around customer-centricity tends to be around a few major areas.
