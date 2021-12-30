ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 expert strategies for winning the service wars

By Lawson Owen
cbtnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDealership service departments across the country are ill-equipped and ill-prepared to keep pace...

www.cbtnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why an Accountability Buddy Is Your Winning Strategy for Success in 2022

Being the boss has its perks. You get to make your own hours, choose your own projects, and don't have to answer to anyone. In theory, this sounds nice-- but the reality is usually far from it. Often, it's easy to procrastinate or come up with excuses because you only have to answer to yourself.
raleighwoodmedia.com

Let Our Boutique Team of Marketing, Design, and Experience Experts Lead Your Brand Strategy

The term “branding” is one of those big, giant, all-encompassing terms that means something different to every person you ask. To us, branding is any associations that come to mind when a potential, existing, or past client or customer is asked about your business. Lots of things can impact this mindset, including actual or perceived experiences…
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Service
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s biggest banks and professional services firms stick with Covid strategies

PITTSBURGH — As the pandemic continues to rage and evolve, local banks, accounting and law firms remain cautious and unflinching with the latest variant. Pittsburgh banks and professional services firms say they are maintaining safety protocols for those who opt to work at the office and expect no major strategic shifts amid the omicron/delta fueled acceleration of Covid-19 nationwide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
citycurrent.news

01/21: cityCURRENT Signature Event – Purpose Strategy Expert, Kathy Varol

Kathy helps her clients use purpose and ESG to stand out in a competitive environment, attract the best talent, gain consumer loyalty, and fully harness the innovative brainpower of their employees (innovation that keeps them miles ahead of the competition). She shares her deep knowledge and “how-to” with clients, so they can skip the hard lessons and go straight to strategies that work.
chronicle99.com

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $4,194 Soon: Are You Eligible?

Social Security is the primary source of income for retirees across the US. The Social Security benefits ensure financial security for retired individuals. Millions of individuals receive Social Security each month based on their eligibility. The beneficiaries can receive $4,194 each month; this is the maximum amount for a retired...
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest-Paying Company in America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
Popular Mechanics

The Used Car Market Will Crash Soon—This Is Why

It’s quite likely that we’re currently experiencing the used vehicle market’s weirdest time ever. Carvana, CarMax, Vroom, Shift, and maybe a hundred dozen other companies are striving to commoditize used inventories and move shopping online. Meanwhile, new car production is down, dealer inventories of all sorts are negligible, and demand has been goosed by COVID stimulus payouts that make tidy down payments. High-mileage husks have moved from the remainder bins of the buy-here/pay-here margins over to the front lines of fancy factory-backed dealerships. Will the madness ever end?
CNBC

Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

The average age at which Americans hope to stop working is 62. But exactly when people hope to stop working varies by generation. Working longer has certain advantages, particularly with regard to Social Security and Medicare. Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire. A recent survey...
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy