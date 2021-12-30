New PS5 and PS4 games coming in January 2022

PS5's highest-rated exclusive game is apparently coming to Xbox Series x in September. The PS5 had three major exclusives this year: Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. The most former boasts an 85 on Metacritic while the latter two games both boast an 88 on Metacritic, making them some of the highest-rated games of the year. Picking PS5's best exclusive game this year is splitting hairs, but right now, Deathloop has been winning the most awards, and it's the one seemingly coming to Xbox Series X in September. Of course, considering that Arkane Studios (the developer behind the game) is owned by Bethesda and Bethesda is owned by Xbox likely meant this was always a forgone conclusion, but now we know it's likely coming in the first month of fall.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO