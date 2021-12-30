New PS5 and PS4 games coming in January 2022

Perhaps no other game has caused more of a commotion in 2021 than that of Abandoned. Developed by Blue Box Game Studios, the title was first revealed in the early portion of this year to very little attention. As the months passed, though, some fans began to convince themselves that the project could somehow be associated with Konami's Silent Hill franchise. These conspiracy theories quickly got out of hand, which led to Blue Box claiming that the studio was receiving numerous death threats as a result. Following this tumultuous period for the developers, news on Abandoned had fallen silent in recent months, leading many to wonder about the project's status. Now, before the end of 2021, Blue Box has broken that silence.
Comments / 0