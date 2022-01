A couple of years ago, two execs at the top of Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association (APMA) sought ways to promote the nation's automotive industry — a sector the organization said employs more than 100,000 people and sold more than $35 billion in parts in 2018. They settled on the idea of creating a new electric vehicle developed entirely in Canada, from conception to production. At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, APMA announced the name of the endeavor: Project Arrow. The plan has a digital avatar now that shows off a virtual design for a battery-electric crossover. If all goes well in 2022, there will be a full-sized prototype ready to go on a roadshow starting with the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show.

