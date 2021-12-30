ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not as cold, Afternoon snow

By Miller Robson
 5 days ago
The coldest air will retreat a bit today allowing a quick warm-up into the 20s before another cold shot brings high temperatures back down into the single digits tomorrow.

Wind chills stay below zero for a good portion of the area today, so use caution if you head outside. Layer up and limit your time outdoors.

Another disturbance ripples through the area today bringing a decent chance for snow by this afternoon through tomorrow morning. 1- 2” is possible with 3-4” along the foothills.

High pressure will clear out snow chances starting Saturday and we should remain precipitation free through early next week. We’ll also feel a warm-up across the weekend with Billings finally getting above the freezing mark on Sunday for the first time since Christmas Eve. Highs should stay in the 30s through early next week.

Strong crosswinds are expected Saturday morning through Sunday night from Livingston to Nye (50-65 mph gusts) and Saturday night through Sunday night from Big Timber to Harlowton (45-55 mph gusts). This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Plan accordingly if you will be traveling in those areas during that timeframe.

Models are indicating another cool-down mid next week with chances of snow coming back into play.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

