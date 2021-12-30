ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Mary 2 ocean liner won't return to New York after dropping off 10 Covid-positive passengers

By Taylor Romine, Naomi Thomas, CNN Business
CNN
 5 days ago
New York (CNN Business) — The cruise liner Queen Mary 2 will not make its planned return to the Big Apple after a Covid outbreak onboard. The Queen Mary 2 dropped off 10 Covid-19 infected passengers in New York earlier this month. Instead of returning to call in New York as...

