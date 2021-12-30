ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Duke basketball continues to be sidelined amid virus outbreak

By Kevin Connelly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke basketball team still cannot get on the court as it continues to deal with its outbreak. It will be more than one game that the Duke basketball program misses as the team continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The No. 2 Blue Devils (11-1, 1-0 ACC)...

goduke.com

Duke Basketball TV Show Releases New Episodes

DURHAM -- The newest episodes of "Duke All-Access with Coach Mike Krzyzewski," are now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The 30-minute program features head coach Mike Krzyzewski and his expert analysis of ACC and national basketball issues. Presented in magazine format, the show also includes informative player features and behind-the-scenes access to the Duke program.
DURHAM, NC
