Separate Banks In Same Long Island Hamlet Robbed Within Hours

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
The HSBC bank on Jericho Turnpike in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pair of bank robberies that happened in one Long Island hamlet within the span of a few hours are both actively being investigated.

The most recent incident in Commack happened around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The suspect entered the HSBC bank, located at 5880 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 4:35 p.m. and handed an employee a note threatening violence and demanding money, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and the man fled on foot.

The man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a dark-colored jacket. His hood was up and he was also wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue facemask, and gloves.

The first bank robbery in Commack on Wednesday happened around 11:50 a.m. at Capital One, located at 2050 Jericho Turnpike.

The suspect handed a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller gave the man cash from the drawer and the man fled on foot.

The man was wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a ski cap, and gloves.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on either incident to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

