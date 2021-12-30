2021 in Review: Shakeups in higher ed and health care highlight year of leadership changes in Philadelphia

Main Line Health is suspending elective surgeries for two weeks beginning Monday in response to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and staffing issues at its hospitals. "We are seeing a significant rise in overall volume of Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 related patients as have other health systems in our region and across the country," the health system said in a statement. "This means more patients are coming into our emergency departments and being admitted to our hospitals, [creating] a need for additional staffing resources."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO