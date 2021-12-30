ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 in Review: Shakeups in higher ed and health care highlight year of leadership changes in Philadelphia

By Ryan Mulligan
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
Several of the Greater Philadelphia business community's biggest...

Main Line Health temporarily halts elective surgeries amid latest Covid-19 surge

Main Line Health is suspending elective surgeries for two weeks beginning Monday in response to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and staffing issues at its hospitals. "We are seeing a significant rise in overall volume of Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 related patients as have other health systems in our region and across the country," the health system said in a statement. "This means more patients are coming into our emergency departments and being admitted to our hospitals, [creating] a need for additional staffing resources."
Philadelphia-based car subscription startup expanding to 4 new cities

Philadelphia car subscription startup Go expanded service to four new cities less than three months after launching. The expansion brings Go’s short-term car subscription service to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Houston. Go officially launched in October in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Atlantic City, Camden and Wilmington, along with other major cities in New Jersey and Florida.
The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: Senat & Co. LLC

Philadelphia area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended December 24, 2021. Year to date through December 24, 2021, the court recorded 76 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 3 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
2021 in Review: Gopuff leads direct-to-consumer explosion on Philadelphia's startup scene

In a region that has largely cultivated enterprise technology ventures, direct-to-consumer startups took center stage in 2021. Greater Philadelphia D2C startups raised record amounts of money and grew rapidly in a year where investor confidence soared and the local ecosystem was flooded with pandemic-era entrepreneurs. The region has a history rooted in the successes of health care and enterprise tech startups that have had large exits, but D2C companies have made strides that show promise for the future.
Stan Silverman: Better.com CEO Vishal Garg's 'demoralizing' treatment of employees was unacceptable

A CEO must possess people skills that a founder may lack. This was amply demonstrated at Better.com, a privately held online mortgage company founded in 2016 by Vishal Garg. On Dec. 1, Garg personally laid off 900 shocked employees during a three-minute video conference. He claimed the reason was to improve productivity, not an uncommon objective in advance of going public. What was unacceptable, however, was the way he did it.
Lenfest Foundation chair’s startup Philanthropi raises $4M seed round led by Amex

Lenfest Foundation Chair Keith Leaphart’s startup Philanthropi raised a $4 million seed round to expand its “401(k) for philanthropy” platform. American Express’ investment subsidiary Amex Ventures led the seed round. David Adelman's Philadelphia investment firm Darco Capital and Live Oak Ventures, a subsidiary of Wilmington, North Carolina-based Live Oak Bank, also participated.
