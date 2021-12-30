One person injured in two-vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1701 East 95th for the report of a building fire around 7:13 p.m. First arriving crews found a fully involved mobile home. Crews started a defensive attack due to the amount of fire. Fire was visible throughout and under the home. Crews were able to control the fire in a hour and stayed on scene to overhaul the home for another 2 hours. The home is a total loss.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO