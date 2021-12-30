Champions Birthdays: Thursday, December 30

(WSYR-TV) — Do you want to be on the big screen? AND Casting by Annie Delano LLC. is holding an open casting call for background characters in “The Binge 2”, an upcoming film produced in Syracuse. AND Casting is actively seeking individuals over 18 years old and...
(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world.
(WSYR-TV) — The Wegmans Ice Masters Holiday Drive Through Display kicks off Wednesday, December 29 and continues through Sunday, January 2, 2022. This year’s drive at the New York State Fairgrounds features over 150,000 pounds of ice and over 80 individual hand carved ice sculptures carved by world renowned sculptors.
A new year means new goals, but sometimes that’s not always the case and that’s why DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral says starting small may be the key to making major changes this year. From simple saving tips of just $10 a week, to a daily workout routine for...
