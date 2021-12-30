ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Husband’s lies are just delaying confrontation

Hays Daily News
 5 days ago

Dear Amy: My husband of many years, “Franklin,” has a strategy of lying to me in order to get his way or avoid confrontation. We make an annual, very substantial contribution to an arts organization where he’s on the board. When I reviewed this, he told...

www.hdnews.net

Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
The Independent

Husband labelled ‘immature, insensitive idiot’ after ‘joking’ about wife’s ‘traumatic’ birthing experience

People are assuring a woman that her angry reaction was justified after she revealed that she yelled at her husband during a New Year’s Eve celebration with his family because he joked about her “traumatic” birthing experience.The new mother described the incident on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where she questioned whether she was wrong to fight with her husband “in front of his family during a NYE celebration after he joked about my birth experience”.In the post, the 25-year-old woman explained that she gave birth to the couple’s daughter a few weeks ago, and that, because it...
psychologytoday.com

Stop Letting Your Adult Child Guilt You

Adult children sling guilt when they feel defeated, helpless, and alone. Knowing your own value means rejecting your adult child's attempts to tear you down using guilt. Saying "No more" helps empower you to think and act more empowered. If you have regrets, learn to let them go and learn...
The Conversation U.S.

Rifts between older mothers and their adult children usually endure – even through divorce, illness and death

At the start of every new year, individuals often make resolutions to change aspects of their lives that they find undesirable. For some, these promises to themselves may involve trying to mend broken family relationships. Well-meaning friends and family members may encourage estranged older parents or adult children to reconnect with one another as well. I study family estrangement, and specifically estrangement between mothers and adult children. Along with my colleagues Jill Suitor of Purdue University and Karl Pillemer of Cornell University, I have learned that rifts between older parents and their adult children are relatively common. In 2015 research...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
MassLive.com

Battling COVID since November, 12-year-old Massachusetts girl won’t be home for Christmas, family said she’s having a ‘hard time recovering from this’

A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl is likely spending Christmas in the hospital as she continues to battle COVID-19. “She is having a hard time recovering from this and she has suffered enough during this whole ordeal,” an update on the GoFundMe states. “She really does not deserve to be going through this for so long.”
