Riverhead Town is moving to institute additional traffic safety measures at the intersection of Reeves and Horton Avenues after a fatal crash on Wednesday. The crash between a Buick SUV and a dump truck resulted in the death of a 85-year-old Calverton man and injured his 86-year-old female passenger, also of Calverton. The intersection has historically been a spot for T-bone and rollover accidents resulting in injuries. See pri4or coverage of crashes at the intersection.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO