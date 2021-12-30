ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball swells to third-largest drawing of 2021

fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Powerball jackpot swelled to $483M after...

www.fox29.com

audacy.com

Powerball winner claims prize of nearly $700M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
FOXBusiness

Powerball jackpot hits $441M ahead of drawing

The year could have a big finish is there's a winning ticket in the final Powerball drawing of 2021 on Wednesday night. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over $441 million after no winner came from Monday's drawing. The estimated cash value is $317.5 million. There have been 36 Powerball...
fox26houston.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $441M after no top winner in Monday drawing

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $441 million after no lucky winner claimed Monday night’s drawing. The winner, who must match numbers on five white balls (1-69) and the red Powerball (1-26), also has the option to claim a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $317.5 million before taxes.
Boston Herald

Christmas Day Powerball drawing grows to $400 million

Some lucky lottery players could have a very merry Christmas indeed. The Saturday Powerball jackpot prize has grown to $400 million, or $292 million for the cash option, and players have until 9:50 p.m. Christmas night to buy their $2 tickets before the drawing. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Fla.
ABC13 Houston

Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

The final Powerball drawing of 2021 is set for Wednesday night and it's the third-largest jackpot seen this year. The jackpot is now up to an estimated $441 million, with a cash option of 317.5 million. The prize grew after no one won Monday's drawing for a $416 million jackpot.
The Daily News Online

First Powerball drawing of 2022 features $500M jackpot

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 could make for a very happy new year for someone. The next dawing, scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, has an estimated jackpot of $500 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 3

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $540 million with a cash option of $384.3 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$699.8 million...
WTHR

Powerball jackpot now 7th-largest in game's history

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot has increased to $610 million for Wednesday night's drawing, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in the game's history. Powerball leaders announced Tuesday they were increasing Wednesday's jackpot estimate from $575 million to $610 million, following strong ticket sales across the country. Nobody picked all...
CBS Baltimore

Powerball Ticket Worth $2M Sold In Baltimore, Jackpot Grows To $610M Ahead Of Jan. 5 Drawing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While it didn’t match all the numbers for the top prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, a winning ticket good for $2 million was sold in Baltimore late last month, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday. The winner was sold on Dec. 30 at Sam’s Lobby Shop, located at 10 N. Calvert Street, and remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, the agency said. Four other Powerball players in Maryland cashed in tickets for $50,000 from the same drawing. Those were sold at Wine World in Abingdon, a 7-Eleven in Annapolis, a Sunoco station in Hagerstown and a Marathon Gas station in Hampstead, the agency said. All four prizes are unclaimed. Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. With no jackpot winner, the prize for the Jan. 5 drawing as grown to $610 million or a one-time cash payout of $434.2 million, the agency said.
BALTIMORE, MD

