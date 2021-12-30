ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for some affordable fun? Movies are $6 on Wednesdays at ArtsQuest in January

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 5 days ago

Here’s your chance to start off 2022 with some affordable entertainment.

You can see a movie at ArtsQuest’s Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas for $6 on Wednesdays in January thanks to a partnership with Lehigh Valley with Love Media.

The $6 Wednesdays, presented by Lehigh Valley with Love Media, will begin on Jan. 5 and continue through at least the end of the month. The content driven media company, known for its popular Lehigh Valley with Love Podcast and blog, will help cover costs at the box office.

The Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas is a two-screen independent, foreign and arthouse cinema in the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks. The two cinemas (red and blue) accommodate 100 and 200 guests, respectively.

Throughout the year, the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas plays a variety of new and classic films as well as special film series. ArtsQuest will continue to follow the latest CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines. Visit artsquest.org/safety for the latest update

Info: https://www.steelstacks.org/events/films/

