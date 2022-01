NASA’s Saturn V rocket towers three hundred sixty-three feet over the launch pad. It is 58 feet taller than the Statue of Liberty and weighs 6.7 million pounds loaded with fuel. The rocket remains the most powerful machine ever built, capable of lifting 50 tons into orbit. A Saturn V is a delicately balanced orchestra of thousands of parts working in concert under incredibly stressful conditions, balanced on the knife edge of disaster. In December of 1968, it was far from a proven commodity. Less than a year before, the three astronauts of Apollo 1 died in a fire on the launchpad during a training session, trapped in their capsule. Apollo 8 was only the third flight of a Saturn V and was to be the first crewed one. Engineers had worked furiously to fix the rocket’s problems, but there was no way to be sure.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO