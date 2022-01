On New Year’s Eve 2021, we saw the last ride of Disney’s Magical Express. The bus service was the most convenient way to get to the theme park resort, as it meant you never even needed to rent a car for your Disney vacation. While the Magical Express said goodbye, its end has given others an opportunity to capture the business of those going to the most magical place on earth, and one of them, the Sunshine Flyer, launching in February 2022, is a fitting replacement, as its concept was actually inspired by a trip to Disney.

