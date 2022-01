First of all, let's clarify what "real" means. "A Christmas Story" has become a classic in the almost 40 years ago that it came out. It's all over television, especially the week leading into Christmas. The house used in the movie, is in Cleveland, Ohio. Some guy bought it a few years back and has turned it into a museum. But the house you see here, is the actual house that the author of "A Christmas Story", Jean Shepherd, grew up in. And that house is in Hammond, Indiana, so it's about two hours from here, give or take a traffic jam on I-94.

HAMMOND, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO