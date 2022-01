In the recent 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo brought a whole new range of fun features and gameplay to spice up our islands. One of those new features was cooking. Something that has long been requested by fans of the series but now finally has been added to the game. However finding cooking recipes can be difficult to do if you don’t know the best places to look. And in this guide I’ll telling you how to unlock cooking recipes in Animal Crossing: Horizons by listing all the places, people, and items that can give you new recipes for you to cook up a storm with.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO