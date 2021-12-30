ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue

By Shane Harrison
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
AccessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll talk with some of the guys from the Atlanta musical phenomenon Yacht Rock Revue. It...

Check out the menu for Todd Ginsberg's new Atlanta restaurant, Dirty Rascal

Dirty Rascal, chef Todd Ginsberg’s newest restaurant, is set to debut Jan. 5 inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel. Ginsberg, who also co-owns and operates several metro Atlanta restaurants including General Muir, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Yalla and Fred’s Meat & Bread, is partnering with Executive Chef Josh Hopkins, formerly of Empire State South, on the lobby-level eatery. The modern Italian-American menu, “reminiscent of institutions you might find in 1960s New York or off-the-strip Las Vegas,” according to a press release, will have separate breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Hopkins, who most recently served as director of culinary operations for Rye Restaurants, co-owned by Ginsberg, will oversee the daily operation of the restaurant.
Get a simple meal that is nourishing in every sense from this Atlanta spot

You won’t find a better dish for getting oohs and aahs than the pan of chicken and biscuits at takeout spot Casseroles. There’s nothing complicated at play here: The dish essentially is a chicken pot pie with biscuits on top, instead of a pie crust. This actually makes for a much better ratio of bread to the savory chicken and vegetable stew; there’s no risk of a dry, overly thick or gummy crust.
OPINION: Andre Dickens wants the job

My main takeaway from attending the inauguration of Andre Dickens on Monday was, “Wow, this guy really wants the job.”. There he was, dressed in a trim black suit, pocket square, and no overcoat on the blustery 35-degree day, practically exploding with enthusiasm at the work he was about to undertake.
McAfee names Otis Moss III professor of homiletics

The Rev. Otis Moss III, an influential author and pastor has been named professor of homiletics at Mercer University’s McAfee School of Theology in Atlanta. Moss, 51, the senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, is currently serving as a visiting professor of preaching at the school. He will remain as pastor of Trinity and his expanded role at McAfee becomes effective in the fall.
