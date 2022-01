BASTROP, Texas — A 546-acre film studio and entertainment district is set to open in Bastrop, Texas, in August 2023, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. The owner of the Bastrop 552 project said the development will eventually have 486,000 square feet of studio space, 300,000 square feet of warehouse/mill space and 200,000 square feet of office space. The site will be located at 1240 Lovers Lane, near the Colorado River.

BASTROP, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO