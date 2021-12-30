ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chelsea announce losses of £145.6m despite Champions League triumph

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXqpz_0dZ12Kf200
Chelsea’s Champions League triumph came in a difficult year for them, financially.

Chelsea have announced losses of £145.6m after tax for the year despite being crowned European champions in May.

Thomas Tuchel’s appointment to replace Frank Lampard at the end of January transformed the team’s fortunes on the pitch as they went on to defeat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

But the club’s financial results for the year to 30 June 2021 have been severely affected by playing games with no crowds because of the Covid-19 pandemic, while there was also a reduction in profit on player sales.

Chelsea’s turnover increased from £387.8m to £416.8m thanks to an increase in broadcasting revenue. But after posting a profit of £39.5m in the previous financial year, this year’s losses are significantly more than the £102m in the 2019-20 season.

Chelsea’s accounts state they are “reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support”. The company is owned by Roman Abramovich, and has indicated it will continue to support the club “for the foreseeable future”. As well as winning the Champions League for the second time, Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s preparations to host Liverpool on Sunday will include a “trial and error” selection process as he counts the continued injury and Covid-19 toll in the wake of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Reece James should miss out against their title rivals with a hamstring strain, and the extent of the England wing-back’s problem could prove pivotal to the Blues’ campaign. Chelsea will sweat on Thiago Silva’s thigh issue and Andreas Christensen’s back problem – but also on a host of players still suffering lasting effects after contracting Covid, including Timo Werner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWpTy_0dZ12Kf200
'How should we compete in a title race?': Tuchel bemoans Chelsea absences – video

Tuchel said: “[Werner’s] not good, not in training. And that’s because of Covid. We don’t know any more at the moment, and nobody knows quite how the players [who have had Covid] will react. We play trial and error and see what we get. That’s why I’m protecting my team. We can play much better but we need a full squad over weeks and weeks.”

Romelu Lukaku made it two goals in two matches against Brighton - his first start in 10 weeks after ankle trouble and Covid isolation. But Tuchel admitted he must continue to carefully monitor Lukaku’s continued recovery.

“I’m surprised with what he’s doing, actually very surprised,” Tuchel said.

“But I don’t know how long he can do it. We will see and we will try it but I don’t know.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku set to be dropped by Chelsea for Liverpool match after interview

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be omitted from Chelsea’s match squad to face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of manager Thomas Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.A surprised Blues boss Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million star and handle the matter in-house.Lukaku is now expected to miss the pivotal Premier League clash, however, amid the fallout from telling Sky Sport Italy: “I’m not happy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel explains decision to drop Romelu Lukaku for Liverpool match

Thomas Tuchel has said the fallout from a controversial Romelu Lukaku interview was “too big” to include the striker in the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.Club-record signing Lukaku has hit two goals in as many games but fell foul of Tuchel this week, after revealing unhappiness in an interview released on Thursday but conducted three weeks ago.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolA surprised Tuchel admitted his frustrations with Lukaku’s comments on Friday, insisting he would seek talks with the £98million Belgium international and handle the matter in-house.The Chelsea coach subsequently omitted Lukaku from the Blues squad facing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘will stay our player’, says Thomas Tuchel after dropping Chelsea striker

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku “will stay our player” despite showdown talks slated for Monday over the Chelsea striker’s controversial comments on his Stamford Bridge situation.Blues boss Tuchel hailed an “immense” comeback as Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic struck to claim a 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge – and all without club-record signing Lukaku.The £98million man was stood down for Sunday’s clash after an interview aired on Thursday, which was recorded three weeks ago, in which Lukaku revealed unhappiness at his Chelsea situation.Lukaku has scored two goals in two games since that interview took place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#European#Fordstam Limited#The Champions League#The Premier League
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals strong links with Chelsea board after fining Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the strength of his “close relationship” with Chelsea’s board and confirmed Romelu Lukaku will be fined for his recent controversial interview.Club-record signing Lukaku apologised for revealing his unhappiness at Chelsea in an interview released last Thursday but conducted three weeks prior.The £98million summer recruit was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but is now back in training and in contention for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.Tuchel believes Lukaku did not intend to cause such widespread damage and is determined to “clean the mess up”, but also lifted the lid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as football’s answer to Benjamin Button after the veteran Brazil defender rubber-stamped a third year at Stamford Bridge.Silva completed a one-year contract extension on Monday to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, in which time he will pass his 38th birthday.The centre-back continues to belie his age with his accomplished and physical performances, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed.“He is the Benjamin Button of football,” said Tuchel, likening Silva to the Hollywood film character who aged in reverse. “I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that.“It is a miracle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

I felt so alone and rejected – until my prison cellmate taught me about belonging

It was June 1981 and I was 18. I stood in the dock at Camberwell Green magistrates court in south London. I was just about to receive my sentence for my role in the Brixton uprising of that April, after being arrested for assaulting a police officer. Ignoring the summary of my case, I stared into the public gallery. Relatives of the other six accused sat there in quiet, hopeful silence. I imagined they were mums, dads, aunts, uncles, siblings and grandparents. But not one belonged to me.
U.K.
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy