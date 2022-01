The Biden administration is reportedly working on plans to send out two stimulus payments in February after the collapse of Biden’s Build Back Better bill. There will be no government stimulus check in January due to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) decision not to support Build Back Better. That means it cannot pass the Senate. One of Manchin’s complaints had been that the White House relied on budget gimmicks to mask the bill’s true cost. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that if the bill’s provisions, like the child tax credit, became permanent, the legislation would add $3 trillion to the national deficit.

