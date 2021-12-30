ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Warn 5: Thursday morning, Dec. 30

WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Thursday, we'll just keep it quiet. Mostly cloudy...

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight thanks to a south wind and partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures at sunrise Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up […]
WBKO

Dry into Wednesday, Snow Likely Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a frosty start, we enjoyed a much warmer Tuesday afternoon thanks to lots of sunshine and south to southwest breezes! We stay mild tonight as some clouds advance into the region from the west. Wednesday will bring us more clouds, especially during the morning,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KVOE

Light snow, biting cold set to return to area

Driving conditions are back to full speed across the area after high temperatures near 50 degrees Monday, although travel issues could return to the KVOE listening area before the work week ends. The temps helped to clear an inch or less of a snow-and-ice combination that made for difficult driving...
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday night and Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
WNEM

Windy, snowy, and very cold on Wednesday

If it hasn't been cold enough for you over the past few days, it will be on Wednesday!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 4:00 AM Wednesday until 7:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA. WIND ADVISORY in effect from 7:00 AM until 10:00 PM Wednesday for...
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
14news.com

Alerts for light snow Thursday, bitter cold Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and south winds helped temperatures climb into the lower 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring more lower 40s with increasing clouds during the day. There is still the potential for some light snow on Thursday. High temps will only reach the middle 20s, so anything that falls will stick immediately. While amounts will likely be an inch or less, it could be enough to create slick driving conditions on Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will plunge into the low teens/upper single digits on Friday morning. The cold, coupled with a northwest breeze will render wind chills near or below zero. Rain is still a good bet late Saturday and Sunday, with colder air returning for the start of next week.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WNEM

