ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why 2021 Was a Watershed Year for Press Freedoms

By Karl Vick
TIME
TIME
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMEPN_0dZ12Apm00

On May 23, a control tower radioed a Ryanair jetliner that it had a bomb on board. A fighter jet appeared off its wing, and Flight FR4978, en route from Greece to Lithuania, was compelled to make a sharp turn and land in Belarus. But there was no bomb: only Roman Protasevich, an ashen-faced journalist who informed his fellow passengers that he was the reason the plane was diverted. After disembarking, the 26-year-old was led away for the crime of reporting on political opposition —exactly the sort of activity essential to the functioning of a democracy, should one ever occur in his benighted homeland.

When a state openly hijacks a commercial flight to abduct a journalist, the message to the rest of the world is that the impunity enjoyed by authoritarians has reached a new level. After all, even the Saudis tried to keep Jamal Khashoggi’s fate a secret in 2018; along with a bone saw, they brought a body double.

Read more: The Guardians and the War on Truth

“It’s been a terrible year for press freedom,” says Robert Mahoney of the Committee to Protect Journalists, an advocacy group based in New York City. “Governments are increasingly intolerant of criticism, of independent reporting. They either jail journalists or they prosecute them under vague and sweeping antiterrorism laws, or ‘fake news’ laws, and try to shut them down that way.”

Yet 2021 was also a year in which the problem took the world stage. Calling free expression “a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” the Nobel Committee awarded its Peace Prize on Oct. 8 to two journalists. Dmitry Muratov of Novaya Gazeta dedicated the award to the six reporters murdered while working at one of the last independent news outlets in Vladimir Putin’s Russia; in the Philippines, Maria Ressa , co-founder of the online news site Rappler, faced down President Rodrigo Duterte while also documenting how the brutal populist was enabled by social media companies, as well as other dark forces the Internet once held the promise of keeping in check.

It’s a battle for facts ,” Ressa, who was a TIME Person of the Year in 2018 , told me in October. This is why authoritarian regimes jail journalists but find social media useful. Putin’s troll farms create uncertainty not only about U.S. elections but also about “the facts on the ground” in places where Russia is making military moves.

So did the scale, over the past 12 months, began to tip toward truth? There was reason to hope. The year began with Australian lawmakers coming to the aid of news organizations by forcing Google and Facebook to pay for the news they collect ad revenues from. And 2021 ended with a growing consensus to compel social media platforms to place the public good ahead of business models that encourage political and social division. The source of the groundswell? Whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s leak of Facebook’s internal documents to news organizations grounded not in “engagement” but in trust built on the verification of facts.

Read more: Inside Frances Haugen’s Decision to Take on Facebook

There remains no shortage of old-fashioned physical threats to journalists. Since the military seized control of Myanmar on Feb. 1, dozens of journalists have been arrested. The return of the Taliban put hundreds of Afghan journalists at risk. In Mexico, nine members of the press have been killed so far this year. In November, al-Shabab sent a suicide bomber to kill the head of Radio Mogadishu in the Somali capital.

Yet so much depends on the architecture of communication. This year 18 countries used a “middlebox” in China’s Huawei technology to block news outlets—and 54 others could do the same. The Internet has allowed journalists to reach more people, faster than ever. “But like any technology, it’s dual use,” notes Mahoney. “You’ve seen this cheap and instant communication revolutionizing journalism and the distribution of news and information, but also being turned against the very publishers of that news and information. It’s a constant battle.”

—With reporting by Simmone Shah

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Post

The 10 worst things Biden did in 2021

In my last column, I listed the 10 best things President Biden did in his first year in office. Here are the 10 worst (winnowing this list down to just 10 entries was extremely difficult):. 10. He canceled Operation Legend amid a record crime wave in U.S. cities. At least...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Robert Mahoney
Person
Maria Ressa
Washington Post

Americans must rally against the real threat to our democracy: China

“I don’t like you,” Samuel L. Jackson yells at Bruce Willis in 1995’s “Die Hard With a Vengeance,” “because you are going to get me killed.” That sort of frustration likely sits near the root of what divides Americans as the year ends: a suspicion that the other side is going to ruin everything. Whatever the root cause, our current venom-based politics will cripple our country if only by diverting our eyes from the one genuinely existential threat: the Chinese Communist Party.
ADVOCACY
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Moscow sees Biden as the key to avoiding war in Ukraine

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden hopes to pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes ahead of the 2022 general elections. When it comes to Russian policy, Biden has sought to promote what might be called detente-lite with Moscow without using the dreaded word "reset." The governing theory of the Biden administration or, to put it more precisely, national security adviser Jake Sullivan--has been that China, not Russia, poses the gravest foreign policy challenge to America, according to National Interest.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Freedoms#Watershed#Online News#Saudis#The Nobel Committee#Novaya Gazeta
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin warns Biden of ‘complete rupture’ in relations if sanctions proceed

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned in a phone call with President Biden late Thursday that any new sanctions on Russia as a result of the Ukraine crisis could lead to “a complete rupture of relations” between Moscow and Washington that their descendants would come to regret, according to Putin’s foreign policy aide.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
Philippines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Google
Times and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Protecting press and its people vital to freedom

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” – First Amendment, U.S. Constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

China’s assault on press freedom silences another independent voice in Hong Kong

Even as China has intensified its squeeze on democracy and individual freedom in Hong Kong, the former British colony’s pro-Beijing government has denied that anything untoward has gone on. In September, Regina Ip, a member of Hong Kong’s Executive Council and its Legislative Council, said at a meeting of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, “The freedom of expression is still alive and well.” She cited the fact that a pro-democracy site, Stand News, was “still carrying on as usual.”
CHINA
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
The Independent

US could fall to a right-wing dictatorship by 2030, expert predicts

A Canadian political science professor has warned that the US could be under a right-wing dictatorship by the end of the decade. Thomas Homer-Dixon, who is the founding director of the Cascade Institute at Royal Roads University, British Columbia, also urged his own country to safeguard itself against the “collapse of American Democracy.”Mr Homer-Dixon wrote in the Globe and Mail: “By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.”Much of the professor’s hypothesis centres around the idea of former...
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

TIME

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy