ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show postponed over COVID

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgyJy_0dZ124cf00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

Cruise passenger says ship was like a ‘petri dish’

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

First held in 1877, the dog show attracts thousands of competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February, with semifinal and final rounds at Madison Square Garden. Last year, it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

With COVID-19 cases now exploding around the U.S. , the postponement comes less than two weeks after more than 8,500 canines, owners and handlers converged for another top U.S. dog show, the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#American Kennel Club#Covid#Ap#Pekingese#Wasabi#French#English#German#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KOIN 6 News

Top 10 countries immigrants to Portland come from

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those wanting to get know their diverse community a bit more, KOIN 6 News put together a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Portland. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Portland as of 2019’s five-year […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy