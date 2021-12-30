ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado sanctuary leaders receive 1-year deportation stays from Biden administration

By Sara Wilson
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKc6C_0dZ121yU00

Three Colorado sanctuary leaders were granted one-year stays of removal earlier this month, meaning they can legally remain in the country throughout 2022 without the threat of deportation.

“As we’re sitting here in gratitude for these stays of removal that were granted in these cases, we also want to extend gratitude to the Biden administration as well as our congressional representatives who have been instrumental in securing these approvals,” Jennifer Wadhwa, an attorney with the immigration law firm that represents Jeanette Vizguerra-Ramirez and Arturo Hernandez Garcia, said during an event celebrating the decisions at the First Unitarian Society of Denver on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are excited for our clients to be able to spend this next year without the threat of imminent removal over their heads as they continue to fight their cases,” she said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sanctuary is a practice when undocumented immigrants seek refuge in a house of worship after they exhaust all other legal options in their immigration case. During the Trump administration, some immigrants went into sanctuary in response to harsher immigration policies and enforcement.

These new decisions come 11 months after Democrats from Colorado’s congressional delegation sent a letter urging the Biden administration to lift deportation orders or grant stays of removal for five Colorado immigrants who sought sanctuary: Ingrid Encalada Latorre, Rosa Sabido, Sandra Lopez, Vizguerra-Ramirez and Hernandez Garcia.

Encalada Latorre, who lives at a church in Boulder, received a stay of removal in November. Sabido, who lives in Mancos, also received a stay earlier this year.

This latest round grants Vizguerra-Ramirez, Hernandez Garcia and Lopez their stays.

“We appreciate that they have lived in Colorado for decades, enriching our economy and adding value to our communities. These stays of removal will provide temporary relief for their families and my office is honored to be here today to welcome this new chapter for each of them,” constituent advocate Erika Blum said on behalf of Rep. Joe Neguse. She added that Neguse will continue to fight for their permanent legal status, as well as for a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWDl3_0dZ121yU00

An interpreter translates for sanctuary leader Jeanette Vizguerra, center, during a press conference at which Colorado sanctuary leaders who were granted a stay of removal announced next steps in their efforts to remain in the U.S., on Dec. 29, 2021, at First Unitarian Church in Denver. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

Wadhwa said the decisions are evidence of a more immigrant-friendly position from the Biden administration.

“From our perspective, these decisions represent a return to common sense in immigration and really looking at each case, understanding who the person is that is facing deportation and asking whether it’s right, whether it’s just, whether it’s fair and appropriate — rather than what we saw with our last administration, which was just a push to deport,” Wadhwa said.

Lopez entered sanctuary in 2018 at Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist church in Carbondale, where she remained for 10 months with her daughter. On Wednesday, she said she was surprised to receive the stay.

“It’s like a Christmas gift, a New Year’s gift, a gift that fell from the sky, a gift for one year,” Lopez said through an interpreter, surrounded by supporters in the church sanctuary still decorated with holiday wreaths and garlands.

While a stay of removal grants an undocumented immigrant temporary security, it doesn’t mean they will get permanent legal status or have their deportation order lifted. It simply means they can remain in the country without the threat of removal.

“I want to appreciate and live this moment,” Lopez said, holding back tears. “Because it’s just this moment for one year. I want to live each of these days with the peace I know comes from this one year.”

Vizguerra-Ramirez, an activist who acts as one of the faces for the sanctuary movement, emphasized that the stay grants her another year to advocate for immigration reform and opportunities for not only sanctuary seekers but all undocumented immigrants.

“Even though it’s just one year, it’s a year that we can keep fighting for our family, keep fighting for our community,” she said through an interpreter. “We, the people who are immigrants, have sustained this country, many of us on the front lines of jobs during this pandemic. We were out there, in the workplace, day after day, facing COVID, getting sick, and some of us dying. We deserve a pathway to citizenship. We deserve changes from this Congress right now.”

Lopez and Vizguerra-Ramirez celebrated with family and supports on Wednesday afternoon with food, flowers and a traditional Indigenous blessing. They also had a cake for the occasion, topped with a raised fist with a pattern reading “No justice, no peace” and a word in bold red: resilientes, Spanish for “resilient.”

“I want to be clear that my fight has not ended here and it has not ended today,” Vizguerra-Ramirez said. “It will continue.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Colorado sanctuary leaders receive 1-year deportation stays from Biden administration appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 29

Gene Perkins
5d ago

Of you have been here for decades, why are they not citizens? I have 2 friends that where brought over as children and both of them are? Seems like they are trying to break the system?

Reply(7)
10
Plumb Joy
5d ago

other legal residents have a problem with this? No Congressman ever helped or even replied to me whenever I asked about something.

Reply
5
Plumb Joy
5d ago

We have elected Congress people, not named btw and tax exempt churches assisting and harboring illegals. Do any

Reply
4
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Colorado Newsline

One year into Biden’s presidency, Colorado’s sanctuary seekers are still stuck in limbo

Last month, Ingrid Encalada Latorre set out to hike the Mount Sanitas trail, a beloved Boulder trek that offers sweeping views of the Flatirons and foothills. Encalada Latorre hiked with other immigrants, a group called Explorando Senderos de Boulder that sets out every weekend to explore the area’s outdoor recreation, a typical weekend activity for […] The post One year into Biden’s presidency, Colorado’s sanctuary seekers are still stuck in limbo appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation. In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider […] The post Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
broomfieldenterprise.com

Five Colorado immigrants who lived in sanctuary in churches granted temporary block from deportation

Three immigrants living in the country without authorization who had previously taken sanctuary in Colorado churches to avoid deportation got some good news last week: The federal government would block any deportation proceedings against them for a year. Jeanette Vizguerra (Denver), Arturo Hernandez Garcia (Denver) and Sandra Lopez (Carbondale) heard...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mancos, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
City
Carbondale, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
Arkansas Nonprofit News Network

Biden administration says premiums for Arkansas Medicaid expansion must end in one year

In June 2018, when Arkansas became the first state in the nation to implement work requirements for certain Medicaid beneficiaries, Governor Hutchinson was triumphant. “We’ve wanted to establish a work requirement … for a long time,” he said at the time. The Obama administration had refused to authorize work requirements, but the Trump administration gave the green light. “With this development, Arkansas has become a national leader in rethinking the delivery of public assistance,” the governor boasted.
HEALTH
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Common Sense#Democrats
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

700
Followers
632
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy