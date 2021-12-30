ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

West Virginia man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a police officer

By Aynae Simmons
 5 days ago

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Mercer County man faces multiple charges after he reportedly pulled a knife and fought with police officers and first responders.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, officers were called to Walgreens on Stafford Drive in Princeton to help Percy Woody, of Princeton, who witnesses said was stumbling and possibly injured in the parking lot. Princeton Fire Department responded to help Woody, but he ignored them and began to walk into traffic on Stafford Drive.

Sometime later, an officer found Woody on Morrison Drive. According to police, Woody appeared to be intoxicated. As another officer arrived on scene, Woody reportedly pulled out a black knife from his jacket pocket and showed the blade to officers. After dropping the knife, Woody was arrested and taken to the Princeton Police Department.

Once at the department, officers said Woody continued to resist officers while walking him to the holding cell. Woody allegedly kicked two officers before he was pepper sprayed.

The Princeton Fire Department was called to perform a medical assessment. According to court documents, once officers removed restraints from Woody, he jerked away and ran through the department trying to get away.

Officers were eventually able to place Woody back in restraints with additional shackles on his hands and feet. Woody was transferred to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment before being transported to Southern Regional Jail.

Woody was charged with public intoxication, battery on an officer, fleeing on foot, brandishing a weapon, and obstructing and/or resisting an officer.

