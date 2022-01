WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Gettysburg College women’s basketball game at Catholic University scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, has been canceled. Gettysburg (7-2) was originally scheduled to face Catholic (9-1) in a non-conference contest as part of the Stevens Tournament on Dec. 29, but following the cancellation of that event the two teams scheduled a mid-week meeting to kick off 2022. Tuesday’s meeting was also canceled as the Bullets and Cardinals begin preparing for returns to conference play this weekend.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO