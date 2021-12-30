Couple goals: 'This is Us' stars talk about the final season

Unlike shows like Loki and What If, Hawkeye was always planned to be a single-run limited series. The Christmas-set show follows in the footsteps of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, feeding future Marvel Cinematic Universe stories by introducing characters like Maya Lopez, aka Echo, and Kate Bishop, the new Hawkeye. But the series also resurrected a primary antagonist left by the wayside when Netflix’s Marvel TV franchise fell by the wayside: Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. But fans aren’t sure whether Kingpin is now dead, considering how Hawkeye’s finale framed his exit.
